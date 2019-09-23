Belpedio and Spurgeon score, Wild fall to Avalanche in shootout

Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog scored in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Kadri and Landeskog sandwiched shootout goals around Cale Makar’s miss. Gerald Mayhew was the only Wild skater to score in the shootout.

Tyson Jost and Jayson Megna scored in regulation for the Avalanche, who had got a 21-save performance from Philipp Grubauer.

Louie Belpedio and Jared Spurgeon scored for Minnesota. Alex Stalock stopped 34 of 36 shots.