Anthony Harris signs franchise tender with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings safety duo of Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris will remain intact for the 2020 season.

The Vikings announced Monday that Harris has agreed to a franchise tender with the team. Now that he has signed the tender, Harris will be paid $11.441 million in 2020.

If Harris and the Vikings want to come together for a long term contract, they will have to get it done before the July 15 deadline.

Harris released a statement on Twitter about his new deal and it is clear he is happy to stay in Minnesota.

Ready for another journey…Just so it’s no question what my expectations are and what type of energy I’m bringing for 2020… 💍🖐🏽 Let’s Go!!! pic.twitter.com/ZasJ0yAyes — Ant Harris (@HOOSDatDude) May 17, 2020

Harris, 28, had a great year in 2019 with 60 tackles, 11 passes defensed, and finished the season tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions. He also picked off Drew Brees in the Vikings’ Wild Card playoff win and was ranked the top safety in the league by Pro Football Focus.

After signing with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2015, Harris eventually worked his way into the starting lineup in 2018 before starting all 14 games he played in last season.