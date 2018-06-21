The Minnesota Twins are reshaping their franchise with an injection of youth and prospects.

Every Thursday for the rest of the season, FOX Sports North will take a closer look at some specific young players in Minnesota’s farm system — as well as noting others who might be stepping up — measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.

This is the eighth edition of the 2018 Young Twins Tracker.

Stephen Gonsalves, LHP (age 23/Triple-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 0-0, 5 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 K

Season (Triple-A): 9 games (9 starts), 4-3, 5.10 ERA, 42 1/3 IP, 32 H, 5 HR, 28 BB, 46 K, .196 OBA, 1.42 WHIP

Season (Double-A): 4 games (4 starts), 3-0, 1.77 ERA, 20 1/3 IP, 11 H, 2 HR, 10 BB, 25 K, .167 OBA, 1.03 WHIP

Notable: Gonsalves has struggled a bit since moving back up to Triple-A, but he looked sharp in his lone start last week, taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

Nick Gordon, SS (age 22/Triple-A)

Last week: 6 games, 23 AB, 4 H, 2 2B, 1 3B, 0 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, 0 SB, 1 BB, 3 K, .174 BA

Season (Triple-A): 29 games, 110 AB, .255 BA, .272 OBP, .373 SLG, .645 OPS, 7 2B, 3 3B, 0 HR, 6 R, 6 RBI, 0 SB, 3 BB, 22 K

Season (Double-A): 42 games, 162 AB, .333 BA, .381 OBP, .525 SLG, .906 OPS, 10 2B, 3 3B, 5 HR, 22 R, 20 RBI, 7 SB, 11 BB, 27 K

Notable: Gordon has struggled at the plate this month, but came on strong in a pair of games against Syracuse earlier this week, smacking a double and a triple.

Tyler Jay, LHP (age 24/Double-A)

Last week: 1 games (0 starts), 0-0, 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Season: 16 games, 1-1, 2.60 ERA, 27 2/3 IP, 29 H, 2 HR, 10 BB, 23 K, .269 OBA, 1.41 WHIP

Notable: Jay was sharp after allowing two earned runs in back-to-back outings, holding Birmingham scoreless.

Alex Kirilloff, OF (age 20/High-A)

Last week: 4 games, 18 AB, 9 H, 2 2B, 2 HR, 2 R, 5 RBI, 0 SB, 2 BB, 2 K, .500 BA

Season: 65 games, 252 AB, .333 BA, .391 OBP, .607 SLG, .999 OPS, 20 2B, 5 3B, 13 HR, 36 R, 56 RBI, 1 SB, 24 BB, 47 K

Notable: Kirilloff had a monster week at the plate, and was officially promoted to Fort Myers on Thursday. The 15th overall pick back in 2016, Kirilloff leads the Midwest League with 13 home runs, and is near the top in most major offensive categories. He started in right field in the Midwest League All-Star Game, going 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Royce Lewis, SS (age 19/High-A)

Last week: 3 games, 14 AB, 7 H, 2 2B, 1 HR, 5 R, 5 RBI, 0 SB, 1 BB, 1 K, .500 BA

Season: 55 games, 222 AB, .302 BA, .344 OBP, .455 SLG, .799 OPS, 16 2B, 0 3B, 6 HR, 38 R, 37 RBI, 16 SB, 14 BB, 38 K

Notable: Lewis is reportedly dealing with some patellar tendinitis in his left knee, but the issue wasn’t serious enough to keep him out of the All-Star Game. The No. 1 overall pick in 2017 led off the Midwest League All-Star Game with a single, then immediately stole second.

Brent Rooker, 1B (age 23/Double-A)

Last week: 2 games, 8 AB, 2 H, 1 2B, 0 HR, 1 R, 2 RBI, 0 SB, 0 BB, 2 K, .250 BA

Season: 64 games, 251 AB, .259 BA, .313 OBP, .454 SLG, .767 OPS, 14 2B, 4 3B, 9 HR, 33 R, 40 RBI, 1 SB, 19 BB, 77 K

Notable: Rooker had an unassuming week with the Lookouts playing just two games due to a rainout and the All-Star Game.

LaMonte Wade, OF (age 24/Double-A)

Last week: 6 games, 16 AB, 3 H, 1 2B, 0 HR, 3 R, 1 RBI, 0 SB, 9 BB, 4 K, .188

Season (Triple-A): 12 games, 34 AB, .206, .426 OBP, .235 SLG, .661 OPS, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 4 R, 3 RBI, 3 RBI, 0 SB, 12 BB, 5 K

Season (Double-A): 44 games, 162 AB, .296 BA, .393 OBP, .444 SLG, .837 OPS, 1 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 28 R, 26 RBI, 5 SB, 25 BB, 20 K

Notable: A ninth-round pick of the Twins in 2015, Wade got his first Triple-A extra-base hit last week. He led the team with nine walks last week as well.

Others: 3B Miguel Sano went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk in his Fort Myers debut, then went 0-for-4 in his second game. … The rookie-level Elizabethton Twins kicked off their Appalachian League schedule Tuesday. … C Ryan Jeffers had four hits in two games. … C Trevor Casanova had two doubles in four at-bats. … OF Jared Akins hit a double and a triple in 11 at-bats. … C Andrew Cosgrove went 2-for-3 and hit the club’s only home run. … OF James Ramsey went 5-for-7 in two games for Double-A Chattanooga, racking up three RBI and a home run. … OF Zack Granite went 7-for-20 with four walks in six games for Triple-A Rochester.

Statistics courtesy milb.com and STATS