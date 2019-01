WHAT TO WATCH

Saturday, January 19, 2019

Lake Bemidji - Bemidji, MN



Hockey Day Minnesota

9 a.m.



Boys High School Hockey: Minnetonka vs. Andover

9:30 a.m.



NCAA Women: Bemidji State vs. Minnesota State Mankato

1 p.m.

NCAA Women: Minnesota Duluth vs. Ohio State

4 p.m. on FOX Sports North PLUS

Boys High School Hockey: Bemidji vs. Greenway

4:30 p.m.



NCAA Men: St. Cloud State vs. Western Michigan

6:15 p.m. on FOX Sports North PLUS



NHL: Wild vs. Blue Jackets

8 p.m.