The Minnesota Whitecaps (↑ UP)

It's official: The previously independent Whitecaps are the NWHL's first expansion team, joining existing squads in New York, Connecticut, Boston and Buffalo. It's a major step for the young league, founded in 2015, and the Whitecaps, who have operated independently since the WWHL folded in 2011, playing a schedule comprised mostly of Division I college teams. Plenty of details -- like the roster -- are still up in the air, but the pro landscape in the State of Hockey just got a lot more interesting.