Logan Forsythe, Twins second baseman (↓ DOWN)

Forsythe has officially cooled off after a spectacular start to his Twins career. Acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers back in August as part of the Brian Dozier trade, Forsythe went on a tear in his first few weeks with the Twins, hitting .449 in 14 games, culminating in a five-hit outing on Aug. 16. He wasn't feeling it last week though, going 3-for-21 at the plate in six games with just one RBI.