We can probably stop rehashing his backstory every week -- undrafted, Minnesota State, Division II, Detroit Lakes, etc. -- because at this point, if you don’t know who Adam Thielen is, you’re just not paying attention.

The same goes for the 8-2 Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings stretched their winning streak to six games Sunday, shutting down the previously prolific Los Angeles Rams offense and cruising to a 24-7 win at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Case Keenum came back to earth a bit against his former team, throwing for 280 yards and a touchdown, but kept the Vikings’ offense moving and outdueled his successor, Jared Goff.

Goff, the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, and running back Todd Gurley, the 10th pick in 2015, were outgunned by an undrafted quarterback and his undrafted receiver, as the Vikings rolled to a key win.

