The Kirk Cousins era is here.

Also: The Dalvin Cook era is back on, and the Mike Hughes era promises to be a whole lot of fun.

The Minnesota Vikings didn't quite deliver on a summer's worth of hype in Week 1, but the various elements that should make them a contender by season's end were all there.

That was enough to put a dent in the legend of Jimmy Garoppolo, whose San Francisco 49ers fell 24-16 to a Vikings squad that, while effective, had the air of a team working out a few lingering glitches.

Cousins made his much-anticipated Vikings debut, throwing for a respectable 244 yards and two touchdowns, while showing off some unexpected nerve (more on that later). He flashed some instant chemistry with Cook, who hasn't lost a step, particularly in the passing game, despite a long recovery from a torn ACL.

Meanwhile, head coach Mike Zimmer's dominant defense looked sharp. Xavier Rhodes and Harrison Smith made key players, while newcomers Hughes and Sheldon Richardson made an early impact.

