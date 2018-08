If you were looking to settle the Kirk Cousins vs. Case Keenum offseason debate, well, it’s way, way too early. But things certainly looked to be in the Minnesota Vikings’ favor during a 42-28 preseason win Saturday night in Denver.

Cousins conducted a perfect eight-play, 85-yard scoring drive in the first quarter -- his only drive of the day. He threw for 49 yards on 4-for-4 passing, hooking up with wide receiver Stefon Diggs for three completions, including a one-yard score.

Keenum, meanwhile, went three-and-out in both of his preseason drives under center and finished the night with just one completion for five yards.

The Vikings’ defense was stingy in the first half and turned over the Broncos twice throughout the game, thanks to interceptions by Anthony Harris and Jack Tocho. Backup quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Kyle Sloter, who both started their careers in Denver, played well in front of the Broncos faithful. Cousins, Siemian and Sloter combined to throw for 276 yards, four touchdowns and one interception on 24-of-32 passing -- good for a 127.1 team passer rating.

And, most importantly, the Vikings escaped Week 1 of the preseason without any injuries.

Here’s a recap of Saturday night’s game (Story | Photos):