On a day highlighted by Teddy Bridgewater’s return to the active roster, fellow quarterback Case Keenum stole the show, throwing a career-best four touchdown passes and racking up 304 yards in the Minnesota Vikings’ 38-30 win over Washington.

The SKOL chant made its way to the nation’s capital, 1,112 miles away from US Bank Stadium. Mackensie Alexander celebrated his 24th birthday with his first career interception. Even burly tight end David Morgan found his way into the end zone.

Everything went right for Minnesota, which won for the fifth straight time. The Vikings improve to 7-2 and are knotted in a tie with the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams for the NFC’s second seed – and more importantly, a first-round bye for the playoffs.

Here’s a full recap of Sunday’s game (Photos | Story):