The Minnesota Vikings couldn't get out of their own way in a 30-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints despite a handful of spectacular plays.

Sunday's game had it all: moments of brilliance and maddening mistakes in nearly equal measure.

In the end, the gaffes won out.

Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs made their usual assortment of impressive grabs, finishing with 100-plus yards and a touchdown each, as quarterback Kirk Cousins again made good on the Vikings' massive offseason investment.

Thielen got his record and made a Randy Moss-style catch, reaching over a defensive back's head. Diggs matched him with a few impressive catches of his own, finishing with his best stat line in a month.

And yet, the Vikings' dynamic duo was also their undoing.

Thielen's miss was the most glaring, a red-zone fumble that turned the tide late in the first half. Diggs' was more subtle: a botched route that led to a pick six.

It's hard to argue that the Vikings can't hang with the 6-1 Saints -- throughout the first half, they did -- but after whiffing so spectacularly in primetime, it's fair to wonder if they'll get out of their own way this year before it's too late. (Story | Photos)