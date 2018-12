One man changed the outlook of the Minnesota Vikings’ 2018 season.

Kevin Stefanski? Nah. We’re talking about Lil B, the self-proclaimed “based god” and rapper who’s known for putting curses on athletes (see Durant, Kevin or Harden, James) and sports franchises. But on Saturday afternoon, Lil B gave a shoutout to the Vikings, which powered them to a dominant 41-17 win over Miami at U.S. Bank Stadium just one day later.

Kidding aside (or Lil B, if you’re reading this, it was not a joke), Stefanski shined in his first game as interim offensive coordinator. Taking over for the fired John DeFilippo, Stefanski’s offense piled on a season-high 41 points and 220 rushing yards on the Fins.

The Vikings could do no wrong in the first quarter, scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions and opening a 21-0 lead. But the most impressive accomplishment for Stefanski was his ability to push Minnesota through its mid-game lull -- a common occurrence under DeFilippo that had plagued the team for much of the season. After quarterback Kirk Cousins gifted his weekly defensive touchdown to the Dolphins late in the first half, the Vikings regrouped in the third quarter and scored 20 unanswered points to secure the blowout win.

The defense did its part, and then some. Ryan Tannehill had a nice view of the U.S. Bank Stadium ceiling all afternoon, as he was sacked nine times while passing for a mere 108 yards.

All in all, the Vikings displayed why they’re worthy of a playoff spot despite the roller coaster ride this season has been.

