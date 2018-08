One week after looking like a flawless unit that’s been playing together for a decade, Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings’ first-team offense struggled to get things going in a 14-10 preseason loss to Jacksonville.

Cousins played the opening four series against the Jaguars, who boasted the league’s best passing defense in 2017. Two of his series went three-and-out, another ended with Latavius Murray coughing up the ball (one of his two fumbles in the game) and the other was a nine-play, 15-yard drive that stalled at Jacksonville’s 26-yard line and ended with a Kai Forbath field goal.

Minnesota’s top three options in the passing game -- Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph -- combined for five targets but no receptions. Cousins completed three passes for 12 yards on eight attempts.

The defense looked great, however, racking up six sacks and holding star running back Leonard Fournette to 12 yards on eight carries. Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles threw for 159 yards on 12-of-20 passing, although the only way Jacksonville moved the ball down the field was via screen passes to TJ Yeldon.

After a relatively healthy Week 1 of the preseason, the injury bug bit the Vikings hard Saturday. Rookie defensive end Ade Aruna, offensive lineman Cedrick Lang and fullback Johnny Stanton were carted off the field, while Mackensie Alexander, center Josh Andrews and wide receiver Jeff Badet were also injured.

The exodus by Lang and Andrews thinned out an already shorthanded Vikings offensive line, forcing Aviante Collins to play three different positions. He earned the start at right tackle, moved to left tackle once Riley Reiff signed off for the day and played left guard with the third stringers.



It’s a game the Vikings will want to forget, but we wrote up a recap anyway (Story | Photos):