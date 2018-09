Mike Zimmer might want to burn this game tape.

Buffalo was facing a 3rd-and-4 on the Bills’ third play from scrimmage when rookie quarterback Josh Allen, the seventh overall pick in April’s draft who was making his first career road start, dropped back to pass. Under pressure, he was driven to the ground for a sack and a loss of seven yards.

A textbook three-and-out for Zimmer’s defense against an uninspiring offense.

But wait -- a flag.

Defensive tackle Linval Joseph was called for a personal foul, which extended Buffalo’s drive and allowed Allen and the Bills to get into the end zone for a 7-0 lead -- their first (!!!) of 2018.

It only got worse from there.

What followed? Four fumbles (two lost), one interception, three sacks allowed, a turnstile offensive line, 46 total yards in the first half, dropped interceptions on defense and a quarterback literally hurdling a Vikings linebacker -- it all added up to one of Minnesota’s ugliest losses in franchise history, a 27-6 defeat at the hands of the lowly Bills.

But hey, there were no Laquon Treadwell drops or missed field goals in Week 3.

Here’s a recap of Sunday’s game (Story | Photos):