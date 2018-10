They’re calling it the “dead-arm dance.”

Standing at the Arizona 11-yard line, Kirk Cousins faked a hand-off to Latavius Murray and bolted to his right, using key blocks from Kyle Rudolph and Stefon Diggs to gallop into the end zone for a 26-10 Vikings lead in the third quarter.

To celebrate, Cousins immediately dropped the ball and busted into some strange combination of the viral dances “Bernie” and “floss” -- with a little hint of the moves your dad makes at family weddings when he’s become acquainted with the open bar. It was something.

The defense went dancing as well, finally looking like the Zim Reapers of old. Minnesota set the tone with a goal-line stand in the second quarter and didn’t allow Arizona to convert a single third or fourth down all afternoon. The Cardinals, led by rookie quarterback Josh Rosen, were held under 270 yards of total offense for the sixth straight game.

The Vikings are back on track.

Here’s a recap of Sunday’s game (Story | Photos):