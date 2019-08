For the second straight week, the Minnesota Vikings exited a preseason game with a win and, more importantly, no significant injuries.

Kirk Cousins led the offense for two drives this time around -- one that ended in a punt and another seven-play, 54-yard drive that resulted in three points. Cousins completed six of eight pass attempts for 68 yards, his longest throw going for 34 yards on a connection with, you guessed it, Adam Thielen.

Position battles have officially heated up, specifically on special teams. Dan Bailey nailed a 24-yard field goal and went 1-for-1 on extra points, while newcomer Kaare Vedvik converted on his lone extra-point attempt as a placekicker and punted three times for an average of 46.7 yards. Matt Wile placed a punt inside the 15-yard line on his lone attempt of the day.

Elsewhere, the backup quarterback and third-string running back competitions look more and more intriguing with two preseason games to play.

More on that below.

