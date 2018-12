Seattle Seahawks star Bobby Wagner, the Pro Bowl linebacker who wrecked the Minnesota Vikings' fourth-quarter field-goal attempt, summed it up pretty thoroughly.

"They don't know what to do," he said during a sideline hype session that wound up on ESPN. "They can't throw. They can't pass. What they gonna do?"

Head coach Mike Zimmer would certainly take issue with Wagner ignoring the run game, but, you know, fair.

At no point was Wagner's taunt more applicable than at the 6:54 mark of the first quarter, when quarterback Kirk Cousins, in either a fit of sheer terror or a deep commitment to Zimmer's vision, pitched the ball back to Latavius Murray after a play-action pass descended into chaos.

Murray, who was standing around nine yards behind the line of scrimmage after trying to block linebacker Barkevious Mingo, had the wherewithal to not only catch the ball, but gain two yards.

The Vikings punted two plays later and lost 21-7, but Murray gets an "A" for effort.

The whole thing, which took nearly three hours and produced a combined 259 passing yards, was enough to prompt immediate action from the Vikings' front office.

Offensive coordinator John DeFilippo was fired and replaced by quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski on Tuesday morning.

Hit the link for a more thorough postmortem.

Read on for some additional thoughts. (Story | Photos)