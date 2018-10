This Minnesota Vikings squad has some demons to exorcise.

An inexplicable loss to the hapless Buffalo Bills, a tie with the rival Green Bay Packers, that devastating loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in last year's NFC title game, etc.

A win over the Eagles on Sunday didn't banish all of them -- Dan Bailey is out here missing chip shots after all -- but the Vikings did enough, cobbling together a 23-21 road win over the defending champs.

Kirk Cousins looked sharp again, throwing for 301 yards and a touchdown with a season-high 81.08 completion percentage and a 109.6 passer rating.

Mike Zimmer's defense looked like a Mike Zimmer defense, registering three sacks, forcing two fumbles and gifting the world an all-time great Big Man Touchdown™.

Again, there were some issues.

The running game continued to struggle, netting a combined 77 yards. Latavius Murray, starting in place of the injured Dalvin Cook, managed just 42 on 11 carries.

Bailey, supposedly one of the most-accurate kickers in NFL history, missed two of his five field-goal attempts.

Left tackle Riley Reiff left the game with a foot injury, forcing the o-line to reshuffle once again. The results were predictable.

Cousins got the ball out just 2.58 seconds after the snap on average in Week 5. Only five quarterbacks -- Case Keenum, Matthew Stafford, Cam Newton, C.J. Beathard and Tom Brady -- were faster, by either design or necessity.

Most of those throws went to Adam Thielen, who now has 100-plus receiving yards in five straight games to start the season, a modern-day record.

Check out more observations from Week 5 below. (Story | Photos):