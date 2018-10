It had all the makings of another trap game.

The New York Jets, fresh off back-to-back home wins, on a perilously windy day in New Jersey.

The kickers were expected to struggle, amplifying a constant source of dread for this year's Minnesota Vikings.

Early on, those fears looked well-founded.

Minnesota's offense went quiet after quarterback Kirk Cousins completed an early touchdown pass to receiver Adam Thielen, while the second of kicker Dan Bailey's four field-goal tries seemed to stop dead just before passing between the uprights, ultimately missing them entirely.

However, the defense stepped up, delivering four turnovers and slamming the door on third down, while the offense eventually found its footing, helping the Vikings to a 37-17 road win.

If the tenuous nature of the win was a little alarming, than perhaps Cousins' struggles were a reason for optimism. He threw for just 241 yards and two touchdowns, the second straight week he's been held under 250 passing yards, but again, the Vikings managed a win. (Story | Photos)