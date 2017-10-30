After a loss in Week 4 to the Detroit Lions dropped the Minnesota Vikings to 2-2 on the year, defensive end Everson Griffen was very clear about what his team needed to do.

Go 4-0 in the second quarter of the 2017 season.

On Sunday afternoon in London, the Vikings completed Griffen’s challenge by winning their fourth straight game, a 33-16 handling of the winless Browns.

It wasn’t pretty at first — Cleveland led 13-12 at halftime and 16-15 in the third quarter — but Minnesota’s defense overwhelmed rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer in the final frame and hung on for the win.

Case Keenum threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns, Jerick McKinnon totaled 122 yards and the Vikings held Kizer to 161 passing yards in front of a crowd of football-turned-football fans at Twickenham Stadium.

