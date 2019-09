THEY SAID IT

“Well, I never thought we'd throw it 10 times, but the score of the game dictated that. We get midway in the third quarter, and the clock is our friend. They really had no reason to throw the football, being up 28-0 or whatever it was. When you get in those situations, the clock's your friend.” – Zimmer

“With him and Harrison (Smith), it's a good combination back there because he sees Harrison doing one thing, and then he's trying to disguise to do something to let them think that. So they've got a good little, I don't know, aura about them that they can kind of you show this time, I show that time, whatever.” – Zimmer on safety Anthony Harris

“Throwing 10 times is really unique. Probably haven't had a game with that few attempts since probably Pop Warner. I think I threw ten times or more in most high school games too. It's what the game called for. I have no problem with being conservative. As long as we win the football game, that's all that matters to me. We found a way to get the win, so the approach was a great approach.” – Cousins

“I think we got the energy going pretty quickly. We came out and did a good job on defense. Special teams did a good job, we got a blocked punt which really excited everybody. It excited the offense and motivated the defense to keep things going.” –Harris

“I was right there with him. We just do our thing. Kirk is kinda like the football dad on this team. We love seeing him show his personality. It gets the whole team hyped.” – Cook