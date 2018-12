Facing a fourth-and-11 near midfield in the fourth quarter, Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins took a three-step drop, found himself immediately under pressure and tossed a four-yard pass to Laquon Treadwell that was well short of even having a prayer to move the chains.

It was that type of frustrating day for the Vikings’ offense -- both with play calling and execution -- in a 24-10 loss to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

The Patriots intercepted Cousins twice and held the Vikings to 296 yards of total offense, the fourth time Minnesota was held under 300 yards this season. Brady took advantage of a depleted Vikings secondary in the second half and finished with 311 yards on 24-of-32 passing.

As they head into Week 14, the Vikings are still searching for their first win over a team with a winning record.

Here’s a recap of Sunday’s game (STORY | PHOTOS):