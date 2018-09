After being called for defensive holding for a second time in the first half, a frustrated Xavier Rhodes gave a swift right-footed kick to the flag sitting on the ground and was penalized once again, this time for unsportsmanlike conduct.

No, the kick didn’t go wide right, but it was just about all the resistance the Vikings defense put up Thursday night in Los Angeles. Behind five touchdown passes from third-year quarterback Jared Goff, the Rams totaled 556 yards of offense against head coach Mike Zimmer’s once-feared defense in a 38-31 shootout.

Linebacker Anthony Barr is taking much of the heat -- and he deserves some, as he was the nearest defender on three Rams touchdowns. But what’s a linebacker to do against a wide receiver, much less one with the speed of Brandin Cooks, who once ran a 4.33 40-yard dash? Zimmer was outcoached and outclassed for the second straight week, and it wasn’t close.

On the other side of the ball, another fumble by Kirk Cousins in the fourth quarter cost the Vikings a chance to tie the game in the final minutes and the team was held to 54 rushing yards on 17 attempts in the loss.

However, there were a few positives takeaways. The offense hung 31 points on a Rams defense that had allowed just four touchdowns in three games. Minus the pressure that caused the late Cousins fumble, the offensive line looked a bit better this week with return of center Pat Elflein and held Los Angeles’ tenacious front seven to one sack. And hey, the Vikings now have a reliable kicker!

Here’s a recap of Thursday’s game (Story | Photos):