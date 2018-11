Mike Zimmer’s plan to beat the Chicago Bears went something like this: take care of the football, establish a running game and convert in the red zone. Well, Minnesota went o-fer on his requests and the Vikings suffered another loss in primetime, a 25-20 defeat at the hands of the division rival Bears.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky made mistakes but kept the Bears offense moving with his legs, rushing for 43 yards and picking up five first downs on the ground.

The Vikings defense wasn’t at its best -- there were too many missed tackles to count, especially in the first half -- but it did force three turnovers to give the Vikings a chance. Minnesota’s offense, however, managed just six points off those turnovers and was held out of the end zone on three of five trips to the red zone.

The offensive line was eaten alive by Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks, who combined for two sacks, six tackles for loss and a forced fumble. The rushing attack went absent again, as the longest run of the game was a seven-yard carry by Dalvin Cook in the first quarter. Of the Vikings’ 14 carries, 10 went for two or fewer yards, and six resulted in negative plays.

It all added up to a frustrating, costly loss at Soldier Field. The Vikings are now 1.5 games back of Chicago in the NFC North with a though three-game stretch coming up.

Here’s a recap of Sunday night’s game (STORY | PHOTOS):