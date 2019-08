The Buffalo Bills' backups rallied late in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Vikings' backups 27-23 Thursday night in their final game of the preseason.

If you were still watching, well, you might be related to Jake Browning?

The undrafted quarterback and Pac-12 great made his first appearance since the preseason opener, going 8-for-10 for 46 yards and -- on the final play of the game -- an interception.

The highlight of the fourth quarter, and probably the game: The revelation that defensive end Everson Griffen is very into The CW's post-apocalyptic teen drama "The 100." Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr also had a lively discussion with Ben Leber about the relative merits of pontoons vs. speed boats and whether butter goes in the fridge or on the counter.

Team Pontoon. Team Fridge.

Back to late-stage preseason football: Kaare Vedvik continued to struggle, Dan Bailey nailed a 54-yarder, Kyle Sloter threw the first preseason interception of his career and Laquon Treadwell made what could be his final appearance in a Vikings uniform.

By Week 4 preseason standards, that's not too bad. (Story | Photos)