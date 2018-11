It wouldn't be hyperbole to suggest on Saturday that P.J. Fleck earned his biggest win his short tenure as Minnesota's head coach.

The Gophers had lost five of their last six games, allowing 30+ points in each game, fired their defensive coordinator Sunday and were double-digit underdogs against a Purdue team which had scored some big victories this year.

And then Minnesota went out and simply dominated Purdue in every phase of the game.

The Gophers outgained the Boilermakers 414-233 and blew open a close game with three third-quarter touchdowns, including one on defense. It was such a team effort for Minnesota that five different players scored.

It's the complete effort Fleck has been looking for all year and leaves Minnesota one win away from being bowl eligible with two games remaining.

There's no doubting this was a great win. The question now is will this be a catalyst or an aberration?

