THEY SAID IT

“We left a lot of meat on the bone on offense. We had opportunities to score, big plays. We’d get the momentum going and then – errt! – we’d be in quick sand.” – head coach PJ Fleck

“There’s a lot of people in our league today that did not win. Winning is hard. Period! When a team comes in after winning by 23 points and they have a little disappointment in them, you know you got a special group of people.” – Fleck

“We’re all having fun together. We try to practice like pros and play like kids. When you’re having fun, it’s easy to make plays.” – linebacker Thomas Barber

“It’s impressive. And he ran hard 33 times. He didn’t just run 33 times. So it’s impressive and I look forward to seeing him grow.” -- offensive lineman Jared Weyler on freshman running back Bryce Williams