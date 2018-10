All season long, there’s been two adjectives constantly thrown around about the Minnesota Gophers: “young” and “talented.”

Well, on a rainy Friday night at TCF Bank Stadium, Minnesota looked talented for three quarters, and then looked young -- really young -- in the fourth before escaping with a 38-31 win over Indiana.

Behind a stellar performance from redshirt freshman Tanner Morgan in his first career start, the Gophers built a 31-9 lead into the fourth quarter. Then the turnover bug bit hard, and Indiana rallied for 22 points to tie it at 31 before a 67-yard strike from Morgan to standout freshman Rashod Bateman gave the Gophers a lead with under two minutes to play and, eventually, the third Big Ten win of the P.J. Fleck era -- and first of 2018.

Here’s a recap of Friday night’s game (Story | Photos):