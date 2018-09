P.J. Fleck now has an impressive non-conference win on his resume. His young Minnesota Gophers took down Fresno State -- an experienced roster fresh off a 10-win season and Hawaii Bowl victory in 2017 -- 21-14 on Saturday night at TCF Bank Stadium.

The Gophers lost senior running back Rodney Smith in the first quarter to injury, but the offense didn’t regress thanks to more strong play by true freshman walk-on quarterback Zack Annexstad. Annexstad connected with his exciting young group of receivers all night, led by fellow freshman Rashod Bateman, who caught five passes for a team-high 78 yards. And don’t forget about this insane catch by Tyler Johnson.

It came down to the final minute, when a certain Minnesota defensive back came up with one of the biggest plays in recent Gophers history. But more on that later.

