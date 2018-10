The college football standings only allow for wins and losses. If there were a tabulation for moral victories, Minnesota could have placed a chit in that column after its loss to Ohio State on Saturday.

But in reality, it's just an "L" for the Gophers and a tough one at that, because Minnesota, which came into the game a 30-point underdog, really had a chance to pull off a stunning upset.

But if you're going to beat the third-ranked team in the country, you don't necessarily need to play a perfect game, but mistakes must be limited.

However, Minnesota had five costly errors in plus-territory -- three turnovers and two missed field-goal attempts (from 32 and 49 yards) -- and that doomed the Gophers in a 30-14 defeat.

The Gophers gave up some yards in this one, but stifled Ohio State's run game. Minnesota's offense churned out some yards as well despite running what appeared to be similar plays (they were working, so why not?) and also pulled off a fantastic double-reverse flea-flicker which gained 41 yards.

Those will be some great moments to remember. It would have a nicer memory with a "W" attached.

