As season openers go, it might be hard for Minnesota to have asked for more.

The Gophers' offense clicked behind new quarterback Zack Annexstad -- piling up 522 yards -- the defense played well, limiting New Mexico State to 271 yards and had eight tackles for loss and nine pass breakups, and even the special teams came up with a couple of big, game-changing type plays.

Minnesota kicked things into high gear in the second quarter. Trailing 10-7, former quarterback turned tight end turned wide receiver Seth Green unleashed the wildcat -- or shall we call it the Gophercat? Yeah, sure why not -- scoring a pair of touchdowns out of the formation as the Gophers got out in front and never looked back in beating the Aggies 41-10.

Perhaps most impressive for the Gophers was that they had five drives of 74+ yards, all of which resulted in scores. It's just one game, but after a rough 2017 season, especially offensively, things appear to be headed in the right direction in 2018.

Here's a recap of Thursday's game (Story | Photos):