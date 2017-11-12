Upon Further Review: Gophers vs. Nebraska

Minnesota’s drubbing of Nebraska on Saturday afternoon left everyone leaving TCF Bank Stadium with two questions:

Where has this Gophers offense been?

Has Nebraska’s defense ever seen a read option play?

The Gophers snapped a two-game losing streak, routing the Cornhuskers 54-21 behind 409 rushing yards, six touchdowns and six explosive plays from scrimmage that went for 20+ yards.

The only pushback of the afternoon for the Cornhuskers was star redshirt freshman JD Spielman, son of Vikings general manager Rick Spielman and a former standout at Eden Prairie High School. Spielman caught nine passes for 141 yards and accounted for 37 percent of Nebraska’s total offense in his return to the Twin Cities.

It was P.J. Fleck’s most impressive win in Minnesota by far and probably means the end of Nebraska head coach Mike Riley’s reign in Lincoln.

Here’s a full recap of Saturday’s game (Story | Photos):