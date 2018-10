Floyd of Rosedale's stay in Minneapolis was a short one.

Brought to TCF Bank Stadium for the annual game between Minnesota and Iowa, the statue headed back with the Hawkeyes after Gophers fell 48-31. It was Minnesota's fourth straight loss to Iowa.

There were some bright spots for the Gophers in defeat, but in the end just too many turnovers and a defense which struggled to stop the Hawkeyes.

Quarterback Zack Annestad eclipsed 200 yards for just the second time (218) and threw for a season -- and thus career -- high three touchdowns, but for the second straight game he was intercepted multiple times, as Iowa came up with three. Gophercat QB Seth Green was also picked off, Minnesota failed on two fourth-down conversions and an onside kick attempt was recovered by Iowa.

Those miscues, as well as Iowa's offense piling up 422 yards, including 314 yards passing, was too much for Minnesota to overcome as the Gophers fell to 3-2 on the season and 0-2 in the Big Ten.

Here's a recap of Saturday's game (Story | Photos):