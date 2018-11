P.J. Fleck finally has a signature win to hang his hat on.

Minnesota went into Wisconsin and dominated, ending a 14-game (and year) losing streak to the Badgers and winning in Madison for the first time since 1994.

The Gophers gave back to Wisconsin what they've often faced over the years -- a potent rushing attack that could barely be stopped, an opportunistic defense and strong special teams -- to topple the Badgers 37-15 and recapture Paul Bunyan's Axe.

Using a strong run game, a punt return for a touchdown and coming up with four turnovers, Minnesota took a 17-0 lead and at one point in the fourth quarter led by 30. The 22-point win was the largest for Minnesota at Wisconsin since 1936 and the Badgers' worst home loss since 2008.

This was no fluke; Minnesota dominated in all three phases and even overcame leading tackler Blake Cashman being ejected for targeting in the first quarter.

The Gophers only punted twice. At one point they scored on four straight possessions and then put the game away in the fourth quarter with a 15-play drive which killed over nine minutes followed by two touchdowns set up by turnovers in Wisconsin territory.

Minnesota came home and invited fans to come out and see the Axe. And why not? It was a big win, one which ended over a decade of misery against their biggest rival and made the Gophers bowl eligible?

Biggest win in Fleck's short tenure? Yeah, we'd say so. Go ahead and hang that hat.

