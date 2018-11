The matchup seemed ripe for another win for Minnesota, putting the Gophers one win away from being bowl eligible. But these games are played on the field, not on paper.

Minnesota found that out the hard way, as Illinois rolled all over the Gophers' defense in a 55-31 pounding.

The Illini entered with a 3-5 record -- the wins over 2-7 Kent State (just one of those wins coming against an FBS team), FCS Western Illinois and one-win Rutgers -- and losers of three straight, having allowed 46+ points each of those games and in four of its last five.

Illinois used big play after big play and racked up 646 yards, the most for the Illini since it had 655 on Nov. 3, 2007 … against Minnesota. The Gophers had allowed 600 yards in a game four times since 2000 (all from 2000-07) and have now done so twice this season.

Offensively, Minnesota had some moments, but too many failures -- with four three-and-outs and two turnovers, including one in the red zone. Outside of the five scoring drives, Minnesota gained just 133 yards on its nine other drives.

There's no other way to put it -- this was a bad loss. And now having to win two out of their last three games to make a bowl, it was likely a costly one, too.

Here's a recap of Saturday's game (Story | Photos):