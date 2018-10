Some Nebraska players took offense to what they perceived as Minnesota running up the score in last year's Gophers 54-21 win. The Cornhuskers got their revenge Saturday -- and their first win of the season, thumping Minnesota 53-28.

The Gophers just couldn't stop Nebraska's offense. The Huskers had seven drives of 72 or more yards resulting in all of Nebraska's scores (six touchdowns and a field goal).

Tackling woes, among other things, saw Minnesota allow three Nebraska rushers to top 100 yards while quarterback Adrian Martinez (one of the three with 125 yards) completed 25 of 29 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns.

Give Minnesota some credit, though. The team fell behind 28-0 but didn't give up. Starting with a touchdown and two-point conversion in the final minute of the first half, the Gophers reeled off 22 consecutive points to close within six midway through the third quarter.

But the defense couldn't hold as Nebraska quickly answered with a touchdown and pushed their lead to 17 points after a field goal before putting things away in the fourth quarter.

Scott Frost finally got his first win as Nebraska head coach. Meanwhile, P.J. Fleck and Minnesota are still searching for their first Big Ten victory of the season.

Here's a recap of Saturday's game (Story | Photos):