P.J. Fleck's first year as head coach of Minnesota came to an end fitting of the anti-"Row the Boat" jokes which followed the Gophers' second straight game being held scoreless.

Against rival Wisconsin, Minnesota could muster little offense and the Gophers' passing game was obviously so anemic that even down big in the second half quarterback Demry Croft rarely threw the ball (Croft would finish the game just 3 of 9 for 40 yards; completing 2 of 5 passes in the final two quarters).

Further exacerbating Minnesota's 31-0 pasting at home by the Badgers -- the team's 14th straight loss to Wisconsin -- was a first half which featured three-and-outs on each of its first five possessions, never getting into the red zone and two failed field-goal attempts. One miss by kicker Emmit Carpenter came with the Gophers down 31-0. Combine that with a plethora of runs -- including seven straight after falling behind 24-0 -- and it's clear Fleck and Minnesota were waving a white flag well before the final seconds ticked off the clock.

The slate gets wiped clean in 2018, but clearly the way 2017 finished was far from ideal, with all three phases of the game severely lacking in effort in the finale.

