Northwestern is a good team and the Big Ten West champions. The Wildcats aren't some top-10 powerhouse, though, and certainly are beatable.

Minnesota, coming off perhaps its best game of the season, had hoped to build off that momentum. But the Gophers shot themselves in the foot too many times to give itself a chance against a solid Northwestern team.

Three turnovers, a failed fourth-down conversion and a missed field-goal attempt were too much for Minnesota to overcome, losing its 2018 home finale to the Wildcats 24-14.

Freshman quarterback Tanner Morgan threw for 197 yards and a late touchdown, but had two costly interceptions and fumbled on a strip sack. Freshman running back Mohamed Ibrahim had 98 yards on the ground with a TD, but also got stuffed on a key third-and-1.

The defense did well -- especially compared to earlier season play -- but a 92-yard fourth-quarter Northwestern touchdown drive proved to be a killer.

