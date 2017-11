P.J. Fleck entered Michigan looking for his first signature win as Minnesota head coach. He'll have to wait to affix his John Hancock another day.

The Gophers were thoroughly outplayed by the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Mich., falling 33-10.

Michigan put its stamp on this game with three touchdown runs of 60+ yards, racking up 371 yards on the ground in the process. Minnesota hadn't allowed over 300 yards rushing in a game since Jan. 1, 2015 against Missouri (335) and the first time in a Big Ten contest since Oct. 20, 2012 at Wisconsin (337).

The Gophers could nothing going on the ground or air -- Demry Croft was sacked as many times as he completed a pass (5); Tyler Johnson didn’t have a reception (his only one) until the fourth quarter. At one point, Minnesota had six straight drives where it "gained" -6, -1, -10, 1, -7 and -2 yards. Yuck. Add that up with getting gashed on defense and, well, you have the score you do and the Little Brown Jug remaining in Michigan.

Needless to say, this performance by Minnesota was not elite.

Here's a recap of Saturday night's game (Story | Photos):