Well, welcome to Big Ten season.

After charging through its nonconference slate with a 3-0 record -- all at home -- and allowing just nine points per game, Minnesota ran into a buzz saw at Maryland.

A young Gophers team finally played like one.

Freshman quarterback Zack Annexstad was off his game all day, completing just 14 of 32 passes for 169 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. He also held onto the ball too long on a fourth-and-4 from the Terrapins 8-yard line, getting sacked with Minnesota desperately trying to get back in the game.

In the long run, it probably didn't matter as Maryland outclassed Minnesota 42-13. The Terrapins had 432 total yards and scored on numerous big plays, with touchdown runs of 81, 64 and 29 yards and a 54-yard TD reception. Minnesota's longest play was for 29 yards.

Needless to say it was rough go-of it and a humbling performance after such a good start to the season.

