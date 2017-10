There have been many constants in Minnesota's first year under head coach P.J. Fleck. The offense struggles to find consistency, the defense plays well and the Gophers end up with a close loss.

History repeated itself Saturday as Minnesota fell at Iowa, 17-10, keeping the Floyd of Rosedale trophy with the Hawkeyes.

This marked the fourth time in their last five games the Gophers have played in a game -- all in Big Ten play -- decided by a touchdown or less, with Minnesota 1-3 in those contests.

Minnesota held Iowa to 315 yards, which amazingly is the fifth-lowest total in eight games, but the Gophers could muster only 281 yards of their own, their worst output of the season. Minnesota had 15 drives in the game and on only two could they gain more than 45 yards. Not good.

In his second start, quarterback Demry Croft completed just 9 of 29 passes -- there were some drops, which didn't help -- for 139 yards with an interception. It's hard to win with quarterback play like that.

Here's a recap of Saturday night's game (Story | Photos):