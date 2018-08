Logan Forsythe, Twins second baseman (UP)

Although not part of the prospect haul the Twins received in the Brian Dozier trade, Forsythe has been pulling his weight since arriving in Minnesota. He's hitting .412 in 17 at-bats since the trade, despite hitting just .207/.270/.290 in 193 at-bats with the Dodgers this season. He leads all Twins hitters in batting average since Aug. 1. Of course.