POST: Thank you, Basketball, for giving me the opportunity to live a life I never would’ve thought I’d have. I have traveled and played all over the world. Created lifelong friendships and shared unforgettable experiences with amazing people from far and wide. I’m truly blessed to have been able to play for the majority of my life.

Now, I have decided that’s its time to hang ‘em up and turn the page to a new chapter in my life. I want to thank my family, friends, teammates, coaches and fans who were all a part of this journey.

I’m excited to see what the next chapter holds for me! I don’t know what will come next, but I do know that I will be doing my part in paying it forward to the younger generations. Hopefully, inspiring and giving them the tools they need to make their dreams a reality. #PayItForward #BeABlessing. Thank you Lord for this beautiful game of Basketball🙏🏾

