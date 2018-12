Eric Smith, Vikings reporter

TWEET: #Vikings linebacker ⁦@AnthonyBarr⁩ is spending the afternoon at the Jeremiah Project in Minneapolis giving back to single moms and their children.

Barr, who was raised by a single mom, has constantly given helped them out over the past few years.

OUR TAKE: Everything about this is wonderful.

