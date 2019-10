Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves center

TWITTER HANDLE: @KarlTowns

TWEET: Was at equinox here in the bay , enjoying my açaí bowl, and was asked if I would join a basketball league because I was “tall”. I told him “I’m out” and he said I look like I at least tried basketball in high school. In actuality, he was right.

OUR TAKE: Hey man, shoot your shot