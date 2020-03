Trevor May, Twins pitcher

TWITTER HANDLE: @IamTrevorMay

POST: Twitter I know you’re sad today. Here’s a picture of me swinging at a Lackey curveball to cheer you up.



Did it work?

OUR TAKE: We can't see the ball because it's over the fence ... probably.

https://twitter.com/IamTrevorMay/status/1243270085407576066