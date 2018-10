Dustin Morse, Twins communications director

TWITTER HANDLE: @morsecode

TWEET: Yet another classy move by Joe Mauer...

He donated all his game worn equipment from yesterday to the Minnesota @Twins

Future generations will get to learn about Joe Mauer and what he means to this franchise - including his own.

#TwinsArchives #MNTwins

OUR TAKE: *sniffle* Oh not again

