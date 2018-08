Adrian Peterson, former Vikings running back

TWITTER HANDLE: @AdrianPeterson

TWEET: Everything happens for a reason. Wait on God and trust in him. He wants the best for us! He wants to take us from glory to glory, and from victory to victory. #faith #believe #redskins #allday

OUR TAKE: He's on his third post-Vikings team, and it's still weird.

https://twitter.com/AdrianPeterson/status/1031715875173396486