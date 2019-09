Ryan Carter, former Wild forward

TWITTER HANDLE: @Ryan_Carter22

TWEET: My daughters caught wind that today is my first #mnwild broadcast, they demanded we take a, “first day of school” pic. Then they coupled it with a picture of them watching from the couch. 😂 ❤

Catch it on @fsnorth Plus at 7:00.

OUR TAKE: Awwwwww