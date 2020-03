Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves center

TWITTER HANDLE: @KarlTowns

POST: The Mayo Clinic has begun rolling out a test to detect the virus that causes COVID-19. My hope is that we can fight this virus quicker and more efficiently by increasing the testing capabilities and availability and Mayo Clinic’s overall COVID-19 response. This is why I will be donating $100K to support these efforts.

OUR TAKE: Great job Mr. Towns! Thanks for stepping up in this crisis.

https://twitter.com/KarlTowns/status/1239355199665377281